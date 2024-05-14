Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1,170.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 305,866 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $8,595,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 195.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 201,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,110 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.