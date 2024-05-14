Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Forward Air worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Forward Air by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Trading Up 4.7 %
Forward Air stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
