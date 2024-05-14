Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Forward Air worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Forward Air by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

