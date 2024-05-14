Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,077 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

