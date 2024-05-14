Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cactus by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

