Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Liquidia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.7 %

LQDA stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

