Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total transaction of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total value of $4,511,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,287 shares of company stock valued at $19,160,409 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.87 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

