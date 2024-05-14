Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

