Jump Financial LLC Purchases 13,667 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 117,031 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

