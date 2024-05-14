Jump Financial LLC Purchases 19,317 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,942,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

