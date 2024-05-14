Jump Financial LLC Purchases 6,820 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.