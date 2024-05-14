Jump Financial LLC Purchases 9,155 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $137,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $159,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.