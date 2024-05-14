Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $82.78 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.