Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

