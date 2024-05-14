Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 307.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,194 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 609.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,202 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 691,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 490,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 387,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Hanesbrands by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

