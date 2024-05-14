Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSM opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

