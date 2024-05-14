Jump Financial LLC Sells 195,884 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,121 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 195,884 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

