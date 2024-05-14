Jump Financial LLC Sells 44,992 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWM. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1,317.9% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $303,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.