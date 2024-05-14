Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

