Jump Financial LLC Sells 58,208 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,208 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $219.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

