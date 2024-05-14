Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,078 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

