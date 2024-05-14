Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,078 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.