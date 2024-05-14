Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

