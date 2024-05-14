Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

