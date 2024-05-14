Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Read Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.84) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 995.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,084.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.