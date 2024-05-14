Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.84) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 995.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,084.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

