Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
