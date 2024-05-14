KeyCorp Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $80.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,951,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

