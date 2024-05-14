Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $76,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

