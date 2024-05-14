Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 109.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $3,078,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 238,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.3 %

KNX opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

