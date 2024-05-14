Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

