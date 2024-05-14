Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

