Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,477,305.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 64.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

