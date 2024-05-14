Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,824 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

MRO stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.