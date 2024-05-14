Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,908 shares of company stock worth $9,680,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

