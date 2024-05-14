Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

TM stock opened at $215.66 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

