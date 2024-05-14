Lincoln National Corp Sells 198 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

