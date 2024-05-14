Lincoln National Corp Sells 267 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 159,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 94,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

