Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

