Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of MPW opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

