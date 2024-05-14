M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

