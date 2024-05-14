Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 184,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,385,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.05.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.52 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $878.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

