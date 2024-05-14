Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MFX opened at GBX 21.99 ($0.28) on Tuesday. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.55 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manx Financial Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.