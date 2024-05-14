Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,633.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,661.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,505.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,451.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.