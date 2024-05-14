Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

MTDR opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

