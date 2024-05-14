Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

MTDR stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 378,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.