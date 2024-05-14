Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of MACK opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $15.89.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,368,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

