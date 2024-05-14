MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $276,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MetLife by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,705,000 after buying an additional 501,588 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

