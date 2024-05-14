Mizuho Increases Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $14.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CRGY opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

