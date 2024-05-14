Mondi’s (MNDI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,700 ($21.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.11).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,593 ($20.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,431.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,427.75. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60). The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,611.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 6,326.53%.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($97,023.36). In related news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,023.36). Also, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,768,530. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

