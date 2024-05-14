Morgan Stanley Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $17.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

