Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $364.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.09 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.