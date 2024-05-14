MSCI Inc. (MSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $485.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.64 and a 200-day moving average of $536.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.