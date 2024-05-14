M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,088 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 342,452 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,269,000 after buying an additional 194,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after buying an additional 342,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

